Gordon (calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
This is somewhat concerning for Gordon, who was initially tagged as probable but then missed Saturday morning's team shootaround, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther would be in line for more opportunities if Gordon is ultimately held out.
