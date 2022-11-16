Gordon is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against New York due to an illness, dd reports.

Gordon is at risk of missing his first game of the season with an illness. With Nikola Jokic entering the league's health and safety protocols and is officially out for Wednesday's matchup, the Nuggets may be shorthand in the frontcourt if Gordon is ultimately ruled out. If that's the case, Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for increased run.