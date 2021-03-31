Gordon scored six points (3-4 FG) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 104-95 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Gordon had a quiet game on offense in his second game with the Nuggets, matching a season-low number of shot attempts. Despite the lack of offensive production, the forward recorded a team-high plus-19 during his 24 minutes of action. Gordon's usage will take a hit with Denver having a plethora of scoring options, but he should continue to be a solid fantasy player on his new team.