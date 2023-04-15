Gordon (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Nuggets turned in a blank injury report for their playoff opener, meaning Gordon and the rest of the Nuggets starters who sat out the regular-season finale will be back in action Sunday. Gordon has averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 29.5 minutes per game in his three matchups with Minnesota this season.