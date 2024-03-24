Gordon registered 22 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Gordon delivered his third-best scoring total of the season with Nikola Jokic (hip) and Jamal Murray (ankle) on the sidelines. Saturday marked Gordon's second double-double in three games, and he'll likely see increased rebound production if Jokic remains out Monday night the Grizzlies. The Nuggets may also start to rest Jokic as the playoffs get closer, setting Gordon up for a production spike as the season winds down.