Gordon finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Monday's 134-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Gordon had a tough time defending Zion Williamson, but he had his own share of offensive success with 15 points to go alongside 12 rebounds and six assists. Gordon is a reliable anchor at the baseline and delivers decent stat lines despite Nikola Jokic's interior dominance.