Gordon had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 win over the Wizards.

Gordon had his eighth double-double of the season, and Sunday's game was the third time in the last four games that he has hauled in 10 rebounds. He was able to play through a right shoulder sprain, but that could impact his availability at some point during the Nuggets' road trip. Gordon is averaging 14.3 points on 62.0 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 32.6 minutes per game in January.