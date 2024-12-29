site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-aaron-gordon-remains-out-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Remains out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Gordon will miss his third consecutive outing due to a right calf strain. With the veteran forward sidelined, Peyton Watson and Hunter Tyson will likely continue to see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read