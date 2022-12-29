Gordon (shoulder) won't play Wednesday versus the Kings, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Gordon will miss a second straight game while tending to a right shoulder strain. The forward will presumably be tabbed questionable once again heading into the Nuggets' next matchup Friday against the Heat. Zeke Nnaji is in line to earn a second straight spot-start in place of Gordon on Wednesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable against Kings•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Inactive Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable at Sacramento•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Puts up 28 points in OT win•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Continues hot run Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Another strong performance Sunday•