Gordon (heel) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Gordon's right heel has been a mainstay on the injury report throughout the past month, but the 28-year-old forward hasn't missed a contest since returning to action following a four-game absence from Nov. 26-Dec. 1. During that eight-game stretch, Gordan has averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.5 minutes per game.