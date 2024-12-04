Gordon is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Gordon will replace Peyton Watson in the starting lineup Tuesday. Gordon returning to the starting lineup is a good sign that he will be able to play closer to his season average of 29.5 minutes per contest against Golden State.
