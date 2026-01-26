Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against the Pistons.
Gordon's fantasy managers should be preparing for the possibility of a multi-game absence with the forward dealing with a strain. In his absence, Peyton Watson will likely soak up some usage, and Jonas Valanciunas could be a big part of Denver's game plan.
