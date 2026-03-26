Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (hamstring) won't play Wednesday versus the Mavericks.
Gordon will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be back for Friday's meeting with the Jazz. With Gordon out, there will be more minutes available for Spencer Jones, Cameron Johnson and Peyton Watson.
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