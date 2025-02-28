Gordon (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Gordon tweaked his left ankle during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Friday's contest. Zeke Nnaji and Julian Strawther should see extended playing time due to Gordon's absence. Gordon's next chance to play will be Sunday against Boston.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Officially cleared•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Likely to play against Milwaukee•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Leads Denver with 25 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Will face Indiana on Monday•