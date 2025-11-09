default-cbs-image
Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Gordon will miss the second leg of Denver's back-to-back set due to left hamstring injury management. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Kings. With the veteran forward sidelined, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for increased minutes.

