Gordon (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Kings.
The Nuggets have locked up the top spot in the Western Conference and have decided to rest their entire first unit for the regular-season finale. Gordon had his best season in quite a while, as he'll end the campaign averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game across 68 outings (all starts).
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Added to injury report Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: In line for limited action Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Iffy against Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable Thursday•