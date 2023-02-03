Gordon (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Gordon will miss Thursday's tilt after sustaining a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Vlatko Cancar will step into the first unit in place of Gordon, per Katy Winge of Altitude Sports. Gordon's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Hawks.
