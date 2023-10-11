Gordon missed his only field-goal attempt but recorded seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 preseason win over the Suns.

Even with Michael Porter (rest) sidelined, Gordon still didn't force his offensive game. The veteran big continues to be the perfect complement to the Nuggets' starters, but that often means minimal fantasy production. Gordon is a low-upside option, but he's consistently in the lineup and can be a good source of field-goal efficiency and rebounds for players in category leagues.