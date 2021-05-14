Gordon totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Gordon's efficient, well-rounded game was just what the Nuggets needed Thursday. Without Michael Porter (rest) and Jamal Murray (knee), the Nuggets relied on a heavy dose of efficient scoring from their big lineup of Gordon, Nikola Jokic and JaVale McGee. With Thursday's outing, Gordon has now scored in the double digits over his last three games and is shooting 57.6 percent from the field during that stretch.