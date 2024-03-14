Gordon contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 100-88 win over Miami.

Gordon was the second-leading scorer for the Nuggets on Wednesday behind Michael Porter in what was a low-scoring affair. Gordon entered Wednesday's contest shooting 55.8 percent from the field -- just a hair lower than his career-high 56.4 percent mark from 2022-23 -- and he has made 50 percent or more of his shots in all but one game since Feb. 1. Gordon is averaging 13.8 points on 56.3 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 31.2 minutes per game in March.