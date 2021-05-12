Gordon accumulated 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Hornets.

The 25-year-old returned to action after missing Saturday's game due to a bruised calf to post his 11th double-digit scoring output since joining the Nuggets back on March 28. Before Tuesday's game, Gordon was averaging just 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists with little else in 26.3 minutes over his last six games. The seventh-year forward will look to build on Tuesday's impressive performance Thursday on the road against the Timberwolves.