Gordon scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along five five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Even in the absence of Will Barton (hamstring) and Monte Morris (hamstring), Gordon received only 22 minutes. However, he was aggressive with his shot while on the floor and scored efficiently to post double-digit points for only the fifth time in his last 12 games. The rest of his box score has also been unremarkable in that span, as he's averaging 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.7 steals.