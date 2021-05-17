Gordon managed two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 loss to the Blazers.

The 25-year-old returned to the court Sunday after missing Friday's game due to rest purposes to score just two points on four attempts. None of the Nuggets' starters played above 20 minutes, so the low-production game from Gordon isn't a surprise. Before Sunday's game, he was averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 57.6 percent from the field over his last three games. The seven-year forward has been decent since being traded to Denver back on March 25, averaging 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals over his last 25 games. The Nuggets will need his versatility heading into their playoff series matchup against the Blazers.