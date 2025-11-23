Gordon (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gordon suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain early in Friday's game against the Rockets and will be sidelined for at least a month. The forward had been playing strong basketball to open the regular season, averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds on 53.2 percent shooting and 44.4 percent from three across 13 games. His extended absence is likely to push Peyton Watson into an expanded role on the wing.