Gordon (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game at Charlotte, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 25-year-old was a late scratch for Saturday's contest versus Brooklyn with tightness in his right calf, but his absence is expected to be limited to the one game. Prior to sitting out Saturday, Gordon averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.8 minutes over the previous five games.