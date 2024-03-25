Gordon (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Gordon is dealing with a right plantar fascia strain and will miss his first game since Dec. 29. Peyton Watson could see a heightened role in the Denver frontcourt as a result of Gordon's absence.
