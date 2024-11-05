Gordon will miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain he aggravated during Monday's win over the Raptors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gordon was initially trying to play through the injury and with good results -- he averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 34.7 minutes per game over his first six appearances. However, he lasted only four minutes before being removed from Monday's game. The timeline is vague, but it wouldn't be surprising if Gordon missed at least a month. In his absence, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther are the most likely candidates to see increased roles, but Hunter Tyson could also work his way into the rotation. However, the offense will presumably run through Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (concussion), with Russell Westbrook seeing a boost until Murray is cleared to return.