Gordon closed Friday's 115-110 loss to New Orleans with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

Gordon ended just two rebounds away from recording a double-double, a feat he's achieved three times already. While he's not going to lead the offense any time soon, especially when sharing the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic, he has been consistent with his numbers on both ends of the court. Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in November.