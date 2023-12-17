Gordon provided 16 points (5-10 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Thunder.

Gordon was upgraded from questionable to available only a few minutes before tip-off, but the veteran power forward showed he was completely healthy by ending just one rebound shy of recording his sixth double-double of the campaign. Gordon holds a secondary role on offense when both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are available, but he continues to find ways to produce. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.