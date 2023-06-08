Gordon accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over Miami in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

There's no question Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the driving forces for the Nuggets on offense, but Gordon has been playing exceptionally well and is settling well as a complementary option that steps up from time to time. Gordon has scored in double digits in each of the first three games of the Finals, and he has also done that in six of his last seven playoff contests. He's averaging 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the postseason while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range.