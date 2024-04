Gordon notched 18 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-14 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 loss to the Clippers.

Despite dealing with a foot injury, Gordon appeared in his firth - consecutive game and registered in every statistical category. He's averaged 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists since his absence 10 days ago.