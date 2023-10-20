Gordon posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 28 minutes in Thursday's 103-90 win over the Clippers.

Denver rolled out their starters for the final preseason game, and Gordon's presence in the lineup reinforces his place in the starting five when the season kicks off next week. Gordon enjoyed his best season as a Nugget during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds ans three assists over 68 games.