Gordon ended Tuesday's 111-108 win over the Clippers with 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes.

Gordon is arguably the best support system for the Nuggets during Jamal Murray's (hamstring) absence, as he's upped his production significantly while the guard is sidelined. Over four games. Gordon is averaging close to a double-double with 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. All of these numbers are well above his season averages.