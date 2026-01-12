Gordon will start against the Bucks on Sunday, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

The veteran forward will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in each of his last three appearances following a 19-game absence due to a right hamstring strain. As a result, DaRon Holmes will come off the bench. It's unclear if Gordon is still on a minutes restriction, though he has averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22.7 minutes per game over his last three outings.