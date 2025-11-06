Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Strikes for 24 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Heat.
The veteran forward hit for at least 20 points for the second straight games while pulling down at least five boards for the fourth straight. Gordon's numbers on the season are still boosted by his 50-point Opening Night eruption, but over that four-game stretch he's averaged his usual dependable 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.8 steals in 29.0 minutes.
