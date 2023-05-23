Gordon registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 113-111 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gordon connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of three Nuggets with 20 or more points in Monday's Game 4. Gordon surpassed the 20-point mark for the second time this postseason with his other such performance was a 23-point outing against Phoenix in Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals.