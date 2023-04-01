Gordon posted 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-93 loss to the Suns.

Gordon was the lone starter not rested during either half of the Nuggets' Thursday-Friday back-to-back set. He struggled from the charity stripe but was otherwise solid as Denver's go-to playmaker. Gordon's 26 points were his most since Feb. 9, and he also provided solid all-around production. In March (14 appearances), Gordon averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game.