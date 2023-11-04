Gordon notched 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-114 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran forward set new highs on the young season in boards and assists in a strong all-around performance. Gordon's been especially active on the defensive end through six games, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks a night, and both marks would be career highs if he can keep them up. On the downside, his 12.8 points a night would be his lowest since 2016-17, largely because he hasn't been drawing contact -- after averaging a career-high 4.6 free-throw attempts a game last season, Gordon's managed only 1.3 a game so far in 2023-24 and has failed to get to the line at all in three of six contests.