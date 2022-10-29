Gordon logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 21 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over Utah.

Denver didn't need Gordon's contribution to exit with an easy victory, but it's still a bit concerning how uninvolved he was. The forward has taken single-digit shot attempts in three of the past four games, averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 26.3 minutes. His ceiling remains relatively low with both Michael Porter and Jamal Murray healthy.