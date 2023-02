Gordon recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 134-124 overtime victory over the Clippers.

Gordon returned to action following a five-game absence due to a rib contusion, but he struggled with his shot and appeared a step slow as he fouled out. The versatile forward is averaging 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.2 minutes, so it's safe to chalk Sunday's poor performance up to rust.