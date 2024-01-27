Gordon (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Gordon has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. Gordon has been struggling with his outside shot as of late, converting just 26.7 percent of his threes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Likely to play against Philadelphia•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Posts modest numbers in big loss•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: On track for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Registers double-double Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Officially available Sunday•