Gordon ended with 23 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 128-109 loss to Portland.

With Nikola Jokic (ankle) still sidelined, Gordon led the Nuggets in scoring while putting together his busiest performance of the season from the free-throw line. The 29-year-old forward has topped 20 points in all three games Jokic has missed so far, averaging 29.0 points, 6.7 boards, 3.3 threes and 2.3 assists during the big man's absence while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor and going 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from beyond the arc.