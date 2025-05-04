Gordon produced 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 win over the Clippers in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gordon had himself another productive outing, rounding out what was an impressive first-round series. Gordon scored at least 20 points in three of the seven games, providing the team with a reliable scoring option alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Denver will now move on to face the Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, an arduous task given how impressive Oklahoma City was this season.