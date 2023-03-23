Gordon logged 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 victory over Washington.

Gordon had not made a three pointer in his previous four games. That changed in the first quarter, as the Wizards were not aggressive when closing out to Gordon. Denver's power forward has put up double-digit points in 11 straight games, but he hasn't topped 20 in that stretch either. Outside of the threes, Gordon's overall performance was disappointing. With a single rebound, assist and steal Gordon failed to make an impact.