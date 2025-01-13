Gordon (calf) played 18 minutes off the bench and finished with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block in Sunday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks.

Though Gordon was cleared to play after missing the Nuggets' previous nine games with a right calf strain, head coach Michael Malone opted to bring the veteran forward off the bench for the first time all season. The bench role won't necessarily be a permanent one for Gordon, who will most likely move back into the starting five once he's no longer operating under any restrictions and is capable of handling a 30ish-minute role. In any case, Gordon performed well during his time on the court in his return, and he should see his playing time climb back over the 20-minute mark in the Nuggets' next game Tuesday in Dallas.