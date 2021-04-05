Gordon finished with 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 victory over the Magic.

Gordon lined up against his former team for the first time and certainly reminded them of what he is capable of doing. This was easily his best game for the Nuggets and given his projected role, this could also be his best game for the Nuggets all season. He remains a 12-team worthy asset but going 10-of-13 from the field is not going to happen all too often and so GMs should not raise the bar too much after this performance.