Gordon (shoulder) won't play Thursday against the Suns, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gordon will miss his first game since Feb. 25th as he deals with right shoulder inflammation. Since all of the other typical Nuggets starters are also unavailable Thursday, it's likely that Jeff Green and Peyton Watson could see anywhere from 20-30 minutes each. Gordon's next chance to return to the floor will be Saturday against Utah.