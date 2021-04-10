Gordon ended with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-119 victory over the Spurs.

Gordon continues to log heavy minutes for his new team, but the lack of production is concerning. While he has had a few solid performances, it is safe to say his fantasy value has taken a hit since he left Orlando. He is fine to have at the back end of your roster, but for those looking for upside, it could be time to move on.