Gordon (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time call for Game 7 against the Thunder, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon is going to be listed as questionable on the injury report. He was able to participate in Saturday's light walkthrough, but the Nuggets will see how his hamstring responds in warmups before an official decision is made. If Gordon is unable to play, guys like Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther could be asked to step up, as well as Russell Westbrook.