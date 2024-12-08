Gordon (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Despite being downgraded from probable to questionable, Gordon will return to action Sunday after missing Saturday's loss to the Wizards. The veteran should replace Peyton Watson in the starting lineup. Gordon has started his past two appearances after coming off the bench during his return from a multi-week absence.
